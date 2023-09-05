Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas say they decided to "amicably end our marriage"

Actor Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas are getting divorced, the couple confirmed in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Their brief announcement comes days after rumors started swirling that the couple was headed for divorce after four years of marriage.

"We have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," a statement from the former couple said that was posted both of their Instagram accounts. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.

The news comes a day after the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer petitioned for a dismissal of marriage from Turner, 27, in Miami-Dade Court, according to court records obtained by CBS News. According to USA Today, Jonas said the reason for the divorce is that their marriage "is irretrievably broken."

Jonas and Turner, known for her roles as Sansa Stark on HBO's "Game of Thrones" and Jean Grey in "Dark Phoenix," share two children – 3-year-old Willa and another daughter who was born in 2022 and whose name has not been made public.

CBS News has reached out to representatives for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

The couple began dating in 2016 and became engaged in 2017. They married in 2019, first in Las Vegas, in a ceremony led by an Elvis Presley impersonator, followed by a more lavish affair at a chateau in France months later.