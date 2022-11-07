Jimmy Kimmel to host 2023 Oscars "after everyone good said 'no'"

Academy Awards season is just a few months away. Early next year, "Hollywood's biggest night" will be hosted — once again — by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

This will be the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host's third time taking the stage at the Oscars. He hosted the 89th and 90th awards show in 2017 and 2018. The 95th annual awards show will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," Kimmel said in a press release. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said 'no.'"

Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel.



The Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p.

Despite his self-deprecating quip, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in the same release he is the "perfect host."

"His love of movies, live TV expertise and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide," they said. "With Kimmel, [executive producers and showrunners Glenn] Weiss and [Ricky] Kirshner's fresh perspective and masterful guidance, the Oscars will celebrate its rich 95-year history, the collaborative nature of moviemaking, and our diverse, dynamic and deeply creative community of filmmakers."

Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said Kimmel returning to host is a "dream come true."

"As we see every night on his show, Jimmy can handle anything with both heart and humor," he said.

At the last Oscars, Will Smith famously marched on stage and slapped host Chris Rock across the face. The attack occurred after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, calling her "G.I. Jane" in reference to her lack of hair. The actress and wife of Will Smith has lost her hair due to alopecia, an autoimmune disease.

"We know that [Kimmel] will deliver the laughs and celebratory moments that define the Oscars," Erwich said. "We love being the home of Hollywood's biggest night and can't wait to toast the success of this year's cinema and storytelling."