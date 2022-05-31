Watch CBS News
Jill Biden to give commencement speech at LA City College

First Lady Jill Biden is set to deliver the keynote address at the commencement ceremony for Los Angeles City College on June 7, officials announced Tuesday.

"We are just overjoyed and extremely honored that the first lady of the United States will be joining us this year. We love her," LACC President Mary Gallagher said. 

"Dr. Biden has been our champion for years and to have her here for our first in-person commencement in three years is amazing. This will be one of the most important and memorable commencements in the 93-year history of our college."

In 2016, Biden visited LACC to announce the launch of the Los Angeles College Promise Program which provides free tuition for all new, full-time students in the L.A. Community College District.

The ceremony will be held at the Greek Theater at 5 p.m. and will also be streamed on LACC's website.

Members of the LACC classes of 2020 and 2021 are welcome to participate. 

First published on May 31, 2022 / 10:53 AM

