Jif peanut butter products recalled for potential Salmonella contamination

Select Jif peanut butter products have been recalled because of a potential Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, people with weakened immune systems, frail and elderly people.

Others infected with the organism can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Salmonella may cause diarrhea to be bloody.

Rare cases can result in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The recall includes items with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425 which are located by the best-if-used-by date.

A full list of products can be found here.