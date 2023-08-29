Watch CBS News
Jewelry store owner pepper sprayed in Pasadena smash-and-grab robbery

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Pasadena police are searching for the thieves that ransacked a jewelry store and pepper sprayed its owner Tuesday afternoon. 

The smash-and-grab robbery happened in the 400 block of S. Lake Avenue just before 1:50 p.m. The suspects also stole personal items from a customer. 

An aerial view of the jewelry store robbed Tuesday afternoon. KCAL News

According to the Pasadena Police Department, the robbers were wearing ski masks and gloves. They left the jeweler before police arrived. 

First published on August 29, 2023 / 3:46 PM

