Jewelry store owner pepper sprayed in Pasadena smash-and-grab robbery
Pasadena police are searching for the thieves that ransacked a jewelry store and pepper sprayed its owner Tuesday afternoon.
The smash-and-grab robbery happened in the 400 block of S. Lake Avenue just before 1:50 p.m. The suspects also stole personal items from a customer.
According to the Pasadena Police Department, the robbers were wearing ski masks and gloves. They left the jeweler before police arrived.
