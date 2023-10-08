Jewelry store employee opens fire on smash-and-grab robbers in Manhattan Beach

Authorities are searching for a group of suspects who targeted a Manhattan Beach jewelry store in a smash-and-grab robbery before an employee opened fire on them.

The scene unfolded at around 12:40 p.m., when El Segundo police were dispatched to Prestige Jewelers, located in the 3000 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard after learning of the attempted robbery, according to a statement from Manhattan Beach Police Department.

"Five suspects, who were described as wearing hooded sweatshirts, used hammers to smash the jewelry showcases," said the statement. "An employee of the store responded by using a firearm to shoot towards the suspects."

After the employee opened fire, police say that the suspects were seen fleeing southbound on Sepulveda Blvd. in vehicles that were waiting outside of the store.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

It was unclear how much jewelry was taken during the robbery.

"In a time when the community is grieving the loss of one of our own heroes, our number one priority remains steadfast in keeping the entire City of Manhattan Beach safe," said Mayor Richard Montgomery. "We are grateful for the assistance from the Gardena and El Segundo Police Departments who have stepped up to assist our Police Department to apprehend the offenders involved in this crime.

"We commend the swift and decisive action taken by our police force today," said Chief Rachel Johnson. "Their commitment to public safety and their rapid response is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our police force. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that justice is served."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has additional information is urged to contact detectives at (310) 802-5127.