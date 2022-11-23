High-value jewelry stolen in Hollywood Hills home invasion: LAPD

Los Angeles Police said an armed home invasion was reported at around 3 a.m. on Multiview Drive in the Hollywood Hills.

Multiple suspects entered the home and stole an unknown amount of high-value jewelry, according to the LAPD.

LAPD North Hollywood officers responded after 3 a.m.

Three to four suspects reportedly entered the residence and stole an unknown amount of jewelry and an iPhone.

One male in this 20s was reportedly injured in the home invasion. He was conscious and breathing after suffering a strike to the head, according to LAPD.

The suspects were described as wearing dark clothing and ski masks. One suspect was armed with a semiautomatic blue-steel handgun, according to police. The suspects fled in an unknown direction.