Jeremy Renner home from hospital after snowplow accident; 911 call released

Actor Jeremy Renner is home from the hospital, recovering from an accident that could have killed him.

We're now hearing the 911 call made after Renner was crushed by a Snowcat near his mountain home.

His neighbor is heard desperately trying to get the actor help. Snow slows the emergency response.

Renner tweeted earlier this week that he is experiencing what he calls "brain fog."

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

Doctors say it could take two years for Renner to recover from his injuries.