Jeremy Renner home from hospital after snowplow accident; 911 call released

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Actor Jeremy Renner is home from the hospital, recovering from an accident that could have killed him.

We're now hearing the 911 call made after Renner was crushed by a Snowcat near his mountain home.

His neighbor is heard desperately trying to get the actor help. Snow slows the emergency response.

Renner tweeted earlier this week that he is experiencing what he calls "brain fog."

Doctors say it could take two years for Renner to recover from his injuries.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 5:13 AM

