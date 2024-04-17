Jeff Carter announces retirement from NHL after 19 seasons

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: April 17, 2024 Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: April 17, 2024 15:56

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jeff Carter is calling it a career after nearly two decades in the National Hockey League.

After 19 seasons with four different NHL teams and more than 1,300 games played, the longtime NHL winger is hanging up his skates.

Carter announced after the Penguins' game against the New York Islanders on Wednesday night that his career has come to an end.

At the end of the game, Carter was congratulated by all of his teammates and the Islanders players lined up to shake hands with him and wish him well after a successful career.

Carter capped off his long career by scoring a goal in his final game.

"That was really nice," Carter said. "When Sully put me out there, I knew I wasn't leaving the net... Pretty special moment to get one there at the end. Something I'll remember, for sure."

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had high praise for the 39-year-old winger who spent part of four seasons in Pittsburgh.

"He's got so much poise, a lot of experience," Crosby said. "He's won everything there is to win - Calder Cup, Stanley Cup, Olympics. He's had an amazing career... A great guy to have - he brings it every single night. He's just a winner."

Carter's career achievements include two Stanley Cup championships with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014 and an Olympic gold medal for Team Canada at the Sochi Olympics.

Through his 19 seasons in the NHL, Carter played in 1,321 games, scored 442 goals and 851 points.

Carter said after the game last night that he and his family will be staying in the Pittsburgh area.

"Yeah, we're staying," Carter said. "We moved here in August full-time. We've loved it. It's been a great fit for our family. It's central to both our extended families. It has worked out really well."

Prior to being traded to Pittsburgh in 2021, Carter played for the Los Angeles Kings for parts of ten seasons, part of one season for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and six seasons for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carter was drafted by the Flyers with the 11th pick in the 2003 NHL Draft.