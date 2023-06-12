Java with Jamie: Zak Williams' mental wellness mission

Zak Williams is on a mission to make people's lives better. While his late father, Robin Williams, did that for millions using comedy, Zak has started a mental wellness company.

For this morning's Java With Jamie, he and his wife Olivia invited me over not just for coffee, but to try some of their products that they believe offer a mind-body healing connection.

Zak Williams and his wife Olivia June Williams usually have just a few minutes to get the coffee brewed. On a typical morning, one makes the Americanos while the other takes care of their two kids.

On the way into Zak's family dining room, we pass pieces that are reminders of his father, actor and comedian Robin Williams.

Are you a curious person by nature?

"By nature, yes, I'm curious," said Williams. "And if I don't know something, I need to kind of dig in and figure out more about it."

That curiosity might be genetic. When speaking about his father, Zak says, "He was a genuinely curious person and the way in which we bonded was very much through delving into science fiction and emerging research and science."

That diving in is how he and Olivia's company PYM, or "Prepare Your Mind," came to be developed. When Zak lost his dad, he struggled with his own mental health.

"I was diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, generalized anxiety disorder and depression, and my wife introduced me to nutrition for mental well-being," said Zak Williams.

I see Mood Chews. And this is something you put in your water.

"This is a full-stack magnesium product with amino acid co-factors," said Williams.

It's very good. It's like a really tasty vitamin water.

"It's no added sugar and it's yuzu-flavored," said Williams.

At first, Williams says he was skeptical that what happened in his gut could have such an impact on his mind. Then within two days his anxiety became less. Two weeks later his depression was easing.

How have you been able to get through the grieving process?

"I think a term that has really resonated with me is 'post-traumatic growth.' How can we find ways to heal ourselves so we can be of help and support to others?" said Williams.

He plans to take his business a step further by using Flip, a social and live-commerce platform -- think TikTok meets e-commerce.

"Engage folks in a way where they're actually tracking and understanding the educational component, because when it comes to talking about things like amino acids or neurotransmitter health, often it requires more than just a couple seconds," said Williams.

Williams also believes the more people can be vulnerable about stress, the less stigma there will be around all mental healthcare issues.

"There's undue suffering relating to not knowing the full toolkit at hand that you can use to manage mental well-being," said Williams.

I feel like your dad would be so proud of you that you've taken something that was hard in his death and turned it into something that can be so positive for other people.

"With my own perspective, but that's how I'm seeking to continue what we like to do in our family, which is be helpful and help people find healing and happiness," said Williams.

Zak Williams says service is really his path to happiness. He also focuses on his two kids. He and Olivia June were very good friends before they got married.