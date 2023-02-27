Java with Jamie: Social media star Chris Olsen

Social media super star, Chris Olsen, has gained millions of followers on TikTok since 2020 by delivering coffee to everyone from Meghan Trainer to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Other people Olsen has delivered coffee to include, actor Austin Butler and Nickelodeon star Jo Jo Siwa.

Olsen was even named "TikTok's sexiest man" by People magazine in 2020.

Meghan Trainer and Olsen have become good friends, but they have not been friends since children. Olsen says it was a funny little prank they told.

"We have so many weird connections. I grew up in Nantucket, she grew up in Nantucket. I went to a boarding school in Maine and she moved to Maine. And we also have the same birthday!," said Olsen about Meghan Trainer and how they quickly became good friends.

While Olsen is a full-fledged TikTok star now, he didn't start posting to the site until a month into the pandemic, on April 11, 2020.

"It was two weeks where everything went from it was just a fun little app to a job and I signed with a manger and had a brand," said Olsen

Olsen had been a junior at Berklee College of Music studying musical theater when the world stalled during the pandemic.

Some of his most popular videos are of his music collaborations.

"I wasn't cast in a movie, or a TV show, it was all because I used the device that we all have and suddenly people were like, we'll keep watching you. all because of my phone. it never ceases to amaze me," said Olsen.

Olsen also authentically revealed his journey with therapy, hoping it would help others during dark periods.

"It's become a lighthearted part of my life, it's not a deep scary thing. I find it very helpful to watch them back. Charlie D'melo thanked me saying my videos helped him get back into therapy and I thought, oh this is impactful and important," said Olsen.

Olsen also cleared up a rumor that he is not 76 years old.

"I am not 76 years old…as google continues to tell me and a lot of people. I am 25, but there is a child actor, Chris Olsen who is 76 I haven't met him," said Olsen.

The internet can also be a dark place and Olsen explains how he thinks it is important not to read to many comments. He tries to only interact and connect with the positive ones.



Styled in a t-shirt, jeans and platform heels, Olsen says he has just one motivation with posting to the app.

"If it is going to make someone feel good, laugh, or relate to, but sometimes it just comes down to to posting silly videos like me walking around in heels," chuckled Olsen.