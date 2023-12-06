Watch CBS News
Sports

Jason Heyward and Los Angeles Dodgers finalize $9 million, 1-year contract

/ AP

Outfielder Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $9 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old hit .269 with 15 homers and 40 RBIs with the Dodgers, who signed Heyward for the $720,000 minimum after the Chicago Cubs released Heyward from an $184 million, eight-year contract signed before the 2016 season. Chicago was responsible for the bulk of Heyward's $22 million salary.

A four-time Gold Glove winner, Heyward hit .245 with 62 homers in seven years with the Cubs.

He has a .258 average with 174 homers and 681 RBIs in 14 seasons that included time with Atlanta (2010-14) and St. Louis (2015).

First published on December 7, 2023 / 4:13 PM PST

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.