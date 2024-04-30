'Jane Fonda Day' in Los Angeles will celebrate her climate activism

As part of Earth Month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will proclaim April 30 'Jane Fonda Day' in recognition of the actress's advocacy of environmental justice.

Fonda, 86, is expected to attend the ceremony Tuesday morning, which will be led by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. The Academy Award-winning actress is the daughter of Henry Fonda and Frances Ford Seymour, and her decades-long, sometimes controversial history of social activism is as well known as her acting career. Horvath introduced a motion to create Jane Fonda Day last week.

"Jane Fonda is an American actor and activist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on entertainment and social activism, especially women's rights and environmental advocacy," the motion reads.

In 2019, Fonda led weekly protests in Washington D.C. dubbed "Fire Drill Fridays" during which she urged policymakers to take immediate action to tackle the climate change crisis. She was arrested multiple times during those demonstrations.

The motion to create Jane Fonda Day states it is a recognition of specifically her environmental activism, describing it as "an inspiration to all who strive to protect our planet for future generations."

The actress's activism extends back to the Civil Rights Movement, when she supported efforts toward racial and gender equality and later advocated groups such as the Black Panthers. She has often defended progressive causes, opposing the U.S. wars in Vietnam and Iraq.

As a staunch critic of the Vietnam War, Fonda visited Hanoi where she was photographed sitting on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun. The photo drew widespread criticism while Fonda later wrote in her autobiography she was manipulated into the photo-op and never meant to offend U.S. soldiers in the war.