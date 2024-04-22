Trout caught looking by Kimbrel with bases loaded for final out as Orioles beat slumping Angels 4-2

Craig Kimbrel struck out Mike Trout looking with the bases loaded for the final out, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 Monday night for their seventh win in eight games.

James McCann and Colton Cowser homered and Adley Rutschman drove in two runs for the Orioles, who moved into first place in the AL East. They improved to 3-1 on their road trip while winning the 10,000th regular-season game in Angels history.

Baltimore starter Albert Suárez (1-0) pitched four-hit ball into the sixth to earn his first major league victory since 2016, but Kimbrel barely hung on in a tumultuous ninth inning to secure his sixth save.

"That's definitely the heartbeat you want on the mound," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. "(Kimbrel) is just so in control. Obviously been there a lot of times, and that situation there would get away from a lot of guys, but he was totally in command and made huge pitches when he needed to."

Baltimore's veteran closer hit Jo Adell with a pitch and allowed Logan O'Hoppe's third hit of the night to start the ninth. Pinch-hitter Luis Rengifo drew a one-out walk to load the bases, but Nolan Schanuel popped up before Trout didn't swing at two consecutive high fastballs.

"I knew what he was going to throw me," said Trout, who has one hit in his last five games after a stellar start to the season. "They'd been throwing me that same stuff the whole game. I've got to come through. That's it."

Baltimore's powerful lineup patiently chipped away at Angels starter Reid Detmers (3-1), who was off to an outstanding start to the season with a 1.19 ERA and 30 strikeouts in his first four outings. McCann homered in the second inning and Cowser added another solo shot in the seventh.

Suárez was sharp again for Baltimore in his second major league appearance since 2017, adding another chapter to his heartwarming comeback.

The 34-year-old Venezuelan right-hander spent the past six seasons in the minors, Japan and South Korea. He followed up 5 2/3 scoreless innings against Minnesota last week with more strong work against the Angels, walking two and striking out five for his first major league win since June 23, 2016, for San Francisco.

"It feels good to get a win," Suárez said. "It was a tough one. ... I prepared myself for it, and that's what I'm here for. That's why I go out there."

Adell homered for the Angels, who opened a nine-game homestand with their fifth straight loss. Adell's shot off Mike Baumann in the seventh ended the Angels' streak of 18 consecutive scoreless innings, but Los Angeles has lost eight of 10.

Detmers yielded four runs on six hits and three walks in his first loss in 10 starts since last Aug. 23. The left-hander had allowed just three earned runs combined in his first four starts this season.

"I battled and got through seven (innings), which is huge for our bullpen," Detmers said. "Kept us in the game, but I made some mistakes. There were three or four pitches I'd like to have back."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: OF Austin Hays went on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain after leaving last Saturday's game with the injury, which shouldn't sideline him past that IL stint, Hyde said. Baltimore selected the contract of C David Bañuelos and designated OF Peyton Burdick for assignment.

Angels: INF Michael Stefanic is expected to start running again Tuesday. He has been out for about a month with a left quad strain. ... LHP Jose Quijada will throw a bullpen Tuesday in Arizona as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

UP NEXT

RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-0, 2.63 ERA) takes the mound for Baltimore against struggling Angels RHP Griffin Canning (0-3, 8.05).