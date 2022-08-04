James Howard Jackson, wanted in connection with shooting of Lady Gaga's dog-walker re-captured
Authorities on Wednesday announced the re-arrest of attempted murder suspect James Howard Jackson, the alleged gunman wanted in connection with the February 2021 dog-napping of musician Lady Gaga's pet French bulldogs.
Jackson had previously been incarcerated after he shot a victim and robbed him of two dogs that belonged to the pop star.
In April, Jackson was "erroneously released" from custody due to a clerical error, a press release from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department stated.
LASD, along with the United States Marshal Service, collaborated on an intensive search for Jackson.
Jackson was discovered when authorities executed a search warrant on Apricot Drive in the City of Palmdale, where he was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.
The re-arrest comes on the heels of 20-year-old Jaylin White, charged with second-degree robbery, being sentenced to four years for the dog-napping incident.
