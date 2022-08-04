Watch CBS News
Local News

James Howard Jackson, wanted in connection with shooting of Lady Gaga's dog-walker re-captured

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities on Wednesday announced the re-arrest of attempted murder suspect James Howard Jackson, the alleged gunman wanted in connection with the February 2021 dog-napping of musician Lady Gaga's pet French bulldogs

Suspect in shooting of Lady Gaga's dogwalker mistakenly released from jail
Photos of 19-year-old James Howard Jackson, a suspect in the shooting of Lady Gaga's dogwalker back in February of 2021.  (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Jackson had previously been incarcerated after he shot a victim and robbed him of two dogs that belonged to the pop star. 

In April, Jackson was "erroneously released" from custody due to a clerical error, a press release from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department stated. 

RELATED: U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on James Howard Jackson, gunman wanted in connection with shooting of Lady Gaga's dog-walker

LASD, along with the United States Marshal Service, collaborated on an intensive search for Jackson. 

Jackson was discovered when authorities executed a search warrant on Apricot Drive in the City of Palmdale, where he was taken into custody without incident, authorities said. 

The re-arrest comes on the heels of 20-year-old Jaylin White, charged with second-degree robbery, being sentenced to four years for the dog-napping incident. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 7:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.