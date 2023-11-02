James Harden traded from Philadelphia 76ers to LA Clippers
Another Southern California native has been added to the LA Clippers roster.
This afternoon, LA Clipper team representatives will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the acquisition of guard James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 10-time All-Star grew up in Southern California and played at Artesia High School in Lakewood. He had expressed a desire to play for the Clippers.
This is a developing story, more details to come
