James Harden traded from Philadelphia 76ers to LA Clippers

Another Southern California native has been added to the LA Clippers roster.

This afternoon, LA Clipper team representatives will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the acquisition of guard James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. 

The 10-time All-Star grew up in Southern California and played at Artesia High School in Lakewood. He had expressed a desire to play for the Clippers. 

This is a developing story, more details to come

kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

First published on November 2, 2023 / 1:22 PM PDT

