James Harden traded from Philadelphia 76ers to LA Clippers

Another Southern California native has been added to the LA Clippers roster.

This afternoon, LA Clipper team representatives will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the acquisition of guard James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 10-time All-Star grew up in Southern California and played at Artesia High School in Lakewood. He had expressed a desire to play for the Clippers.

This is a developing story, more details to come