Jak Knight, 28-year-old comedian and writer, dies
On Saturday, the local Los Angeles comedy community was mourning the untimely death of 28-year-old standup comedian and writer Jak Knight.
The 28-year-old, who died Thursday, was a staple of the standup comedy scene and had worked as a writer on shows like ABC's "Black-ish" and Netflix's "Big Mouth."
Knight also co-created and starred in Peacock's "Bust Down," as well as voicing the character of DeVon on "Big Mouth," an animated comedy.
"Several years ago, a young Jak Knight began coming into our open mics & it was clear from the beginning he was special," tweeted the Hollywood Improv. "Jak was a tremendous writer & performer, years ahead of his age. He had a lot more to say and we're heartbroken we won't get to hear it. We love you forever Jak."
Comedy Central tweeted: "Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will mis him tremendously.
A cause of death has yet to be released.
