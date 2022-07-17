Jak Knight, 28-year-old comedian and writer, dies

On Saturday, the local Los Angeles comedy community was mourning the untimely death of 28-year-old standup comedian and writer Jak Knight.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Comedian Jak Knight performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on November 15, 2019 in Pasadena, California. / Getty Images

The 28-year-old, who died Thursday, was a staple of the standup comedy scene and had worked as a writer on shows like ABC's "Black-ish" and Netflix's "Big Mouth."

Knight also co-created and starred in Peacock's "Bust Down," as well as voicing the character of DeVon on "Big Mouth," an animated comedy.

"Several years ago, a young Jak Knight began coming into our open mics & it was clear from the beginning he was special," tweeted the Hollywood Improv. "Jak was a tremendous writer & performer, years ahead of his age. He had a lot more to say and we're heartbroken we won't get to hear it. We love you forever Jak."

Comedy Central tweeted: "Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will mis him tremendously.

A cause of death has yet to be released.

Several years ago a young Jak Knight began coming into our open mics & it was clear from the beginning he was special. Jak was a tremendous writer & performer, years ahead of his age. He had a lot more to say and we're heartbroken we won't get to hear it. We love you forever Jak. pic.twitter.com/NFnCa87eTV — Hollywood Improv (@HollywoodImprov) July 16, 2022

Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously. pic.twitter.com/F1dQEjT5GV — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) July 15, 2022