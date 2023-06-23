Suspect driving stolen Jaguar F-Type bails on foot, leaves car running in South LA

California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect driving at high speeds.

The suspect, behind the wheel of a stolen Jaguar F-Type, is also wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

At times, the suspect was tracked fleeing from officers at speeds as high as 130 miles per hour and could be seen running through stoplights, driving without headlights and driving in opposing lanes of traffic.

The pursuit initially began in Hemet, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

As they continued to flee, the suspect exited the freeway and exited into the downtown Los Angeles area via the Spring Street exit of the northbound 101 Freeway.

Due to the reckless nature of the pursuit, officers called the pursuit off in the interest of public safety.

After a brief amount of time the suspect got back onto the freeway, this time fleeing along the southbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

Just before 8:25 p.m., the suspect bailed from the Jaguar on foot, leaving the car running where it eventually collided with the back of an uninvolved vehicle before continuing on through surface streets for several minutes.

The car was eventually brought to a stop by CHP officers.

No arrests have been announced.