Jackpot winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.35 billion sold in Maine

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

With a one in 303 million chance at winning, why not line up and pay out in hopes of becoming the big lottery winner on this most unlucky day, Friday the 13th.

Today's Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.35 billion and many see the odds worth the $2 ticket. That $1.35 billion has a cash value of $707.9 million, it's the second largest prize in Mega Millions history.

A winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine. 

In Riverside, a ticket matching five numbers — worth an estimated $1 million — was sold at the Stater Bros. Markets on Iowa Avenue.

A $1.53 billion Mega Million prize won in South Carolina in October 2018 remains at the top in prize-winning history of the game.

And while we are talking about luck, odds and superstitions, there was a $1.586 billion Powerball winner in California Jan. 13, 2016.

So why is Friday the 13th such an unfortunate date? Both Friday and the number 13 are regarded as unlucky in certain cultures throughout history …. So, good luck.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 5:27 PM

