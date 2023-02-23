Watch CBS News
Jackknifed big-rig closes northbound 330 above Highland

A jackknifed 18-wheeler on State Route 330 forced the closure of northbound lanes above Highland just above a Caltrans checkpoint Thursday morning.

Drivers are being turned around at the location. There was no word on an anticipated reopening. 

Drivers are advised to take the 18 or other alternate routes to the San Bernardino Mountains communities.    

