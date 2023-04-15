Jackie Robinson's granddaughter to throw Saturday's Dodgers game ceremonial first pitch

Los Angeles will join all of Major League Baseball on Saturday, April 15, and wear No. 42 on its jerseys in Dodger blue to celebrate the life and legacy of Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson. It's the 76th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

On April 15, 1947, Robinson started for the Brooklyn Dodgers, becoming the first African American to play in the MLB.

Saturday evening's game at Dodger Stadium vs. the Chicago Cubs will have pre-game celebrations honoring Robinson's legacy, and Jackie's granddaughter, Ayo Robinson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Saturday's schedule starts with the "Play It Forward" baseball clinic at Jesse Owens Park, a South Los Angeles Dodgers Dream Field.

Fans attending Saturday's game will get a retro Jackie Robinson jersey and 50 scholars and alumni from the Jackie Robinson Foundation will be honored on the field to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the organization by circling the "42" in the outfield.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation supports the Jackie Robinson Foundation by donating proceeds from the 50/50 raffle, online auction, and retail at their Homebase to help support 10 Jackie Robinson Foundation scholars.

Since 1987, support from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dodgers Foundation to the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) has totaled more than $3.5 million.

Saturday's game, Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium begins at 6:10 p.m.