Bat used by Jackie Robinson in 1949 All-Star game auctioned off for more than $1 million

Jackie Robinson bat sold at auction for more than $1 million

A bat used by Jackie Robinson fetched more than $1 million in an auction over the weekend.

American baseball player Jackie Robinson (1919 - 1972) of the Brooklyn Dodgers, USA, 28th August 1949. The Dodgers played the Pittsburgh Pirates at Ebbets Field in New York City that day. / Getty Images

The 1949 Jackie Robinson All-Star Game professional model home bat was sold to a private buyer for a record $1,080,000.

The bat was used during the 1949 All-Star game, just two years after Robinson broke baseball's color barrier when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers. The game was the first time African American players were selected for an All-Star game.

Robinson hit a double and scored three runs, but his National League team ultimately lost the game. He kept the bat at home as a personal keepsake of the game.

Hunt Auctions, which purchased the bat on behalf of the private buyer, says they have seen items related to Robinson's iconic career increase in price and value over the years. In 2020, Hunt Auctions sold a 1950 Jackie Robinson Brooklyn Dodgers professional model home jersey for a record $4.2 million.