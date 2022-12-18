J.D. Martinez agrees to one-year, $10 million deal with Dodgers

The Dodgers have reportedly signed slugging designated hitter J.D. Martinez to a one-year deal ahead of the 2023 season.

First reported by ESPN, the deal is said to be worth $10 million. The move is pending a physical evaluation.

Martinez, now 35, is a five-time All-Star with three Silver Slugger Awards and one World Series Championship to his name. He was a member of the 2018 Boston Red Sox team that defeated the Dodgers and will now be reunited with fellow former-Red Sox Mookie Betts, who was dealt to the Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season.

Over 12 years in the big leagues, Martinez has cemented himself as one of the game's top hitters, especially over recent years thanks to his attention to detail and dedication. He's a lifetime .288 hitter with 282 homers and 899 RBIs.

Most recently, Martinez had what could be called a "down year" by his standards, hitting .274 with 16 long balls and 62 runs driven in. His best year to date came in 2018, when he slugged 43 homers and drove in 130 runs to the tune of a .330 batting average, finishing fourth in American League MVP voting.

Martinez was originally drafted by the Houston Astros in the 20th round of the 2009 MLB Draft, making his big league debut in 2011. He spent three years in Houston before signing a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers in 2014, where he would be named to his first All-Star Game after establishing himself as an elite hitter.

He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks midway through the 2017 season, finishing the year there before agreeing to a massive five-year, $110 million contract with the Red Sox

Martinez is one of 18 MLB players to achieve the feat of hitting four home runs in a single game — an accomplishment that came against the Dodgers in 2017. He is also the first player in MLB history to win two Silver Sluggers in the same season.