Watch CBS News
Syndicated Local

It's sweater weather this week with a chance of rain coming up

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Olga Ospina's afternoon weather forecast
Olga Ospina's afternoon weather forecast 01:43

This week is feeling chilly, with below average temperatures hovering in the 60s, and we may need umbrellas this Friday. The chance of rain Friday comes in at 58 percent, with possible showers Sunday as well.

Comparing this day in November to numbers in the past: the National Weather Service documents today's downtown Los Angeles average high at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and the average low at 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

In 1924 on this day downtown Los Angeles, it was a record 90 degrees Fahrenheit and the record low on this day hit 52 degrees Fahrenheit in 2019.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 4:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.