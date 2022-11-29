It's sweater weather this week with a chance of rain coming up

This week is feeling chilly, with below average temperatures hovering in the 60s, and we may need umbrellas this Friday. The chance of rain Friday comes in at 58 percent, with possible showers Sunday as well.

Comparing this day in November to numbers in the past: the National Weather Service documents today's downtown Los Angeles average high at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and the average low at 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

In 1924 on this day downtown Los Angeles, it was a record 90 degrees Fahrenheit and the record low on this day hit 52 degrees Fahrenheit in 2019.