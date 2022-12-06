It's official: LA County election results certified by Registrar's office

It took almost a month but Los Angeles County election results are now official. The Registrar's office certified the election Monday afternoon.

After Gov. Gavin Newsom's landslide victory in last year's recall election, political scientists predicted a lower voter turnout. They said many Californians did not feel the need to change their representatives or issues.

However, there were some nail-biter races like Culver City's Measure V-Y, which would have allowed 16-year-olds to vote in some local elections. It failed by only 16 votes. Experts say that should be a motivation for everyone to vote.

"To see a result that is so razor thin, just makes me think that somebody has to be sitting at home regretting that they didn't vote in that election," said Matt Lesenyie, Assistant Political Science Professor at California State University, Long Beach. "That they literally would have made a difference."

Even for close races, experts said they do not believe many would end in a recount, because in California, the projected loser must pay for the very costly and time-intensive process.