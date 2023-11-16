Items to help holiday hosting a breeze: The Go-To Girlfriend
Holiday hosting can be made simple with these must-have items to make you look like a pro (even when you're not).
Sadie Murray with The Go-To Girlfriend has some must-have items to help make hosting this holiday season as simple as possible.
Below is a list of some essentials that will make hosting an easy breezy, stress-free holiday party, dinner and more.
- "Garden of Grandeur" Bouquet, $74.99
- Cost Plus World Market, staring at $7
- The Beast Blender, $140
- Total Home Earth Essentials Compostable Collection, $4.99-$5.99
- Luv OverBOARD, $85
- Aura Bora Green Bean Casserole Sparkling Water, $33 for a 12-pack
