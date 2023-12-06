"It makes no sense," Lakers star LeBron James reacts to the UNLV shooting

"It just continues to happen." LeBron James talks about the deadly UNLV shooting

Lakers star LeBron James offered his condolences to the families that last loved ones after the deadly shooting at UNLV on Wednesday. He also expressed his frustration with gun violence.

"We are the only ones that keep dealing with this same story, the same conversation, every single time it happens," James said. "It just continues to happen."

James and the Lakers were in Las Vegas for the semifinals of the NBA's in-season tournament, taking place less than three miles away from the university Thursday evening.

"It makes no sense that we continue to lose innocent lives on campuses, on schools, at shopping markets, movie theaters and all types of stuff," James said. "It's ridiculous."

The shooting started at about 11:45 a.m. on the fourth floor of the university's Beam Hall. Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said there was a gathering outside the building where people built Legos and ate lunch together. The gunman shot and killed three victims and wounded another, who is expected to survive. Others were hospitalized for panic attacks.

"No student should have to fear pursuing their dreams on a college campus," McMahill said.

He called the shooting a "heinous and unforgivable crime" and added that there could have been many more casualties if officers had not "raced to the campus" and killed the suspect.

LeBron James sits at a press conference for the NBA in-season tournament shortly after learning about the shooting.

The sheriff said deputies know the identity of the suspect but will not release his name until the families of the victims are notified.

Sources told CBS News that the suspect was described as a former college professor in his 60s who previously taught in Georgia and North Carolina.

There have been 631 mass shootings in the United States as of Dec. 4, 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

"It's ridiculous and the fact that we have changed anything," James said. "It's stupid."