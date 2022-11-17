Irvine nurse searching for bone marrow transplant to save her life

Things couldn't have been going better Kristin Hernandez. She had just celebrated her 22nd birthday and graduated college.

However, just two weeks into her new career as a nurse she's hoping for a medical miracle for herself.

In late August, after celebrating her nursing school graduation, passing her nursing exams and vacationing in Hawaii, Hernandez noticed soreness and bleeding in her gums.

Weeks later, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a very aggressive form of cancer. KC, as her family and friends call her recently finished her first round of chemotherapy, however, doctors said a bone marrow transplant is necessary to save her life.

"Based on what the doctors say, I have a mutation that will only be treated with the transplant," said KC as she choked up. "Without it, the cancer will never go away. AML is very aggressive so getting a transplant as soon as possible is really important."

Unfortunately, no one in her family is a match. KC and her parents are now turning to the public and pleading for someone to help save her young life.

"Just think about what a 22-year-old can get from you if you actually do what you think is best — give the gift of life," said mother Regina Hernandez. "A few minutes again would mean a lifetime for her."

KC is half Mexican and half Filipino. Donors of mixed descent are rare on the registry, but anyone could be a possible match.

"It benefits not just us but it benefits everyone who's counting on that list — waiting for that one person who can change their life for the better," said father Gilbert Hernandez.

If you would like to see if you're a match for KC or maybe someone else who needs your help, a donation drive will be held tomorrow at "The Spot" at the University of La Verne campus at 1950 3rd St., La Verne, Calif.

The drive runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are other drives scheduled for KC on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. These drives will be at the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church at 724 E. Bonita Ave., San Dimas, Calif.

To register for the drives, click here.