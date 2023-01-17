Watch CBS News
Irvine man dies after Seal Beach officer-involved shooting

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Seal Beach police officers responding to a report of a suspicious person fatally shot an Irvine man Monday night.

At about 9:36 p.m., Seal Beach police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Old Ranch Road.

Arriving officers located a man and confronted him. Police said the man produced a gun, whereupon an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The man, described as a 47-year-old Irvine resident, was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Seal Beach police and Orange County sheriff's personnel were on scene investigating Tuesday morning.    

