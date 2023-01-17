Irvine man dies after Seal Beach officer-involved shooting
Seal Beach police officers responding to a report of a suspicious person fatally shot an Irvine man Monday night.
At about 9:36 p.m., Seal Beach police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Old Ranch Road.
Arriving officers located a man and confronted him. Police said the man produced a gun, whereupon an officer-involved shooting occurred.
The man, described as a 47-year-old Irvine resident, was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.
No officers were injured.
Seal Beach police and Orange County sheriff's personnel were on scene investigating Tuesday morning.
