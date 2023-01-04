Irvine man arrested for sexually assaulting a minor on a hiking trail

The Irvine Police Department arrested 24-year-old Irvine resident, Larry Molina, for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female on an Orange County hiking trail earlier this week.

On Monday, Jan. 2, around 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred on the Peters Canyon Trail. The juvenile victim passed Molina while she was walking on the path and after she passed him, he grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

She fought him and was eventually able to escape and run to a nearby home for help. Officers canvassed the scene and located evidence connecting Molina to the crime.

On Jan. 3, detectives searched Molina's residence and located additional evidence related to the attack.

He was arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16. Molina was not known to the victim prior to this incident.