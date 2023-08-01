Irvine jewelry store robbers are seen on video with hammers and trashcans in a $900,000 smash-and-grab

Three suspects with hammers and kitchen trash cans made off with $900,000 in goods in a brazen Monday afternoon jewelry store smash-and-grab.

Irvine police released surveillance footage from the Jewels by Alan store, at 2963 Michelson Drive. Two customers were in the store around 12:20 p.m. and "hit the deck, as the three suspects barrelled into the store.

In the footage released by police, robbers dressed in all black with hooded sweatshirts can be seen quickly smashing the glass jewelry cases and scooping up all they can.

The suspects fled in a getaway vehicle.

#IRVINEPDPIO - On Monday, July 31, at 12:20 p.m., three male black suspects dressed in black masks and clothing entered a jewelry store near Jamboree Rd. and Michelson Dr. They smashed display cases with hammers and stole almost $900,000 worth of jewelry. If you have any pic.twitter.com/nPoyuj3bkZ — Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) August 1, 2023