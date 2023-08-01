Watch CBS News
Irvine jewelry store robbers are seen on video with hammers and trashcans in a $900,000 smash-and-grab

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Three suspects with hammers and kitchen trash cans made off with $900,000 in goods in a brazen Monday afternoon jewelry store smash-and-grab.

Irvine police released surveillance footage from the Jewels by Alan store, at 2963 Michelson Drive. Two customers were in the store around 12:20 p.m. and "hit the deck, as the three suspects barrelled into the store. 

In the footage released by police, robbers dressed in all black with hooded sweatshirts can be seen quickly smashing the glass jewelry cases and scooping up all they can. 

The suspects fled in a getaway vehicle. 

First published on August 1, 2023 / 2:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

