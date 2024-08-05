Watch CBS News
Local News

Irvine homicide investigation leads to police shooting

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Irvine homicide investigation
Irvine homicide investigation 01:46

A homicide investigation turned into a police shooting after officers tried to take the possible suspect into custody Monday morning.

Officers received a call for a person who was injured around 2:15 a.m. at a residence on Whistling Swan near Wetstone, according to the Irvine Police Department.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found one person dead inside the home.

Around 3:25 a.m., an officer encountered the possible suspect at West Yale Loop and Stone Creek South and shot the suspect, police said. 

The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.