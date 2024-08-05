Irvine homicide investigation leads to police shooting

A homicide investigation turned into a police shooting after officers tried to take the possible suspect into custody Monday morning.

Officers received a call for a person who was injured around 2:15 a.m. at a residence on Whistling Swan near Wetstone, according to the Irvine Police Department.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found one person dead inside the home.

Around 3:25 a.m., an officer encountered the possible suspect at West Yale Loop and Stone Creek South and shot the suspect, police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The incident remains under investigation.