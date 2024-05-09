Irvine doctor charged with groping two female patients

An Irvine physician has been charged with groping two female patients, Orange County prosecutors announced Thursday.

Dr. John Carl Hoefs, 79, is charged with seven felony counts of sexual battery.

Hoefs is accused of groping the breasts of one patient with a liver condition during five different appointments starting in 2020, and when she tried to cover herself with a gown given to her during the medical visit, he pulled it down again to expose her chest, prosecutors alleged.

Prosecutors said the doctor was accused of groping another patient's breasts during an exam in November 2016 and during another visit in October 2017.

He was arrested Friday and posted $500,000 bond and was released. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 13.

Hoefs had privileges with a Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian Medical Center, which were suspended immediately when officials learned of his arrest. The doctor "operated an independent practice from leased space in a building owned by Hoag," Hoag officials said. He "was not employed by Hoag or its affiliates."

Anyone with information that may be relevant to investigators was asked to call Irvine police Detective Rebecca Steen at 949-724-7170.