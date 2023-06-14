Watch CBS News
Irvine 23-year-old sexual assault suspect arrested

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Sexual battery suspect attacks a woman near UC Irvine
Sexual battery suspect attacks a woman near UC Irvine 02:24

Police arrested 23-year-old Brandon Dybdahl Wednesday for sexually assaulting a woman in Irvine Saturday.

Irvine police say Dybdahl, of Beaumont, admitted to Saturday's sexual assault as he was doing a food delivery nearby. He told police he's never done anything like this before. Dybdahl is currently unhoused and is living with a friend in Laguna Hills. 

635bb391254c0d700b799e2ab0a35104.jpg

Dybdahl was last seen Saturday fleeing Scholarship and Graduate near UC Irvine's North Campus, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The department released surveillance video of the moment leading up to Dybdahl attempting to restrain and grope the woman from behind. He then left the scene, presumably in a 2006-2012 white Nissan Sentra, police said.

He was originally described as a possibly 5-foot, 10-inch white man in his 20s, weighing 160 pounds, with reddish/brown hair, wearing a gray short-sleeve T-shirt, black shorts, and black flip-flop sandals.

Dybdahl was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a warrant for a San Bernardino hit and run, and is also being booked for sexual battery and false imprisonment.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 4:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

