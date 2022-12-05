Watch CBS News
Iran protest in Irvine calls for regime change

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Hundreds of activists took to the streets in Orange County Sunday where there was a protest calling for a regime change in Iran. 

In Irvine, protesters have been gathering weekly calling for an end to violence in Iran. 

"If you use any kind of force in order to oppress those seeking justice and equality," said demonstrator Amir Nasiri to CBSLA Sunday. 

The protests have been going on for more than three months after the death of a young woman taken into custody under Iran's 'morality police' for allegedly not wearing her hijab. 

"Police in plain clothes go around and beat people up in Iran," said Kamran Dadveh, a demonstrator. "They're hoping people calm down." 

People all over the world have expressed concern about human rights abuses during Iran's current regime. 

Organizers said they would be protesting every Sunday until there is democracy in Iran, no matter how long that takes. 

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 9:30 PM

