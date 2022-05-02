Investigators seek motive to mysterious Sylmar shooting which left father dead

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 2 AM Edition)

Police are searching for two suspects in the shooting death of a 40-year-old father in a Sylmar parking lot last November, and also trying to determine a motive in the slaying.

Authorities held a news conference Monday to discuss the mysterious shooting death of Alexander Aguirre.

"Sadly, this case has gone cold," L.A. City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez told reporters.

The slaying occurred on the night of Nov. 12 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 13200 block of Maclay Street.

Aguirre was standing with a friend in the parking lot when two suspects approached on foot, Los Angeles Police Det. Christine Moselle said Monday. One of the suspects pulled out a gun, shot Aguirre, and then the two suspects jumped in a sedan and fled east on Bromont Avenue.

Aguirre died at the scene.

The shooting is not believed to be gang-related, Moselle said. There was no altercation prior to the shooting.

An undated photo of Alexander Aguirre. (LAPD)

Police have obtained surveillance video from the area, but are not releasing that to the public, Moselle disclosed.

The suspects are only described as Hispanic males.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 818-374-1933.