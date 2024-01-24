Investigators searching for bank robber who has hit several banks since October

Authorities are seeking to identify a serial bank robber who they believe has hit several banks since late 2023.

Bulletin from LASD seeking to identify the bank robbery suspect. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators, the suspect has robbed or attempted to rob an undisclosed number of banks since October, with his latest attempt coming on Monday at a Bank of America in Harbor City.

"In each of the robberies, the lone suspect approaches a bank teller and demands money, while simulating a weapon concealed uner his sweatshirt," said a statement from LASD.

Deputies have described the man, who they believe to being his 40s, as standing between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing between 240 and 260 pounds.

They say that he was last seen fleeing from the scene in a 2006-2007 silver-colored four-door Honda Accord with tinted windows and stolen license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (562) 946-7893.