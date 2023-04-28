Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway in South El Monte infant death

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An infant was found dead in South El Monte in the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area around 8 a.m. 

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that the fetus was 7 to 9 months old, with the umbilical cord attached. Gender, or the mother's identity is not yet known.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. 

infant-body.jpg
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 11:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.