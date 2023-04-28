Investigation underway in South El Monte infant death

An infant was found dead in South El Monte in the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area around 8 a.m.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that the fetus was 7 to 9 months old, with the umbilical cord attached. Gender, or the mother's identity is not yet known.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.