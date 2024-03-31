Investigation underway in Boyle Heights after shooting involving LAPD officers

An investigation is underway in Boyle Heights after a reporting shooting involving Los Angeles Police Department officers late Sunday evening.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but LAPD confirmed that at least one of their officers was involved in a shooting at First Street and Boyle Avenue.

It was unclear why officers were called to the area in the first place.

There was no information provided on a suspect.

It's unknown if any officers were injured in the incident.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where a heavy law enforcement could be spotted with officers surveying the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.