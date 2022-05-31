Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway following fatal shooting in Panorama City

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Investigation into fatal shooting in Panorama City underway
Investigation into fatal shooting in Panorama City underway 00:22

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Panorama City. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting just before 2:40 a.m. on Willis Avenue. When they arrived, they found one man, said to be in his 20s or 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. 

He was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators disclosed that a suspect, reportedly a Hispanic male in his 20s, was seen fleeing from the scene on foot. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 5:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.