Investigation underway following fatal shooting in Panorama City
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Panorama City.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting just before 2:40 a.m. on Willis Avenue. When they arrived, they found one man, said to be in his 20s or 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound in the street.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators disclosed that a suspect, reportedly a Hispanic male in his 20s, was seen fleeing from the scene on foot.
