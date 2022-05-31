Investigation underway following fatal shooting in Panorama City

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Panorama City.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting just before 2:40 a.m. on Willis Avenue. When they arrived, they found one man, said to be in his 20s or 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound in the street.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators disclosed that a suspect, reportedly a Hispanic male in his 20s, was seen fleeing from the scene on foot.