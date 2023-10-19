Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after "unknown white powder" found in LA City Hall mailroom

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating the discovery of an "unknown white powder" in a first floor mailroom at Los Angeles City Hall on Thursday. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were dispatched to City Hall East, nearest the 200 block of N. Main Street, after receiving reports that the powder was found at around 1:45 p.m. 

Two patients were being evaluated as a result. Both had undisclosed medical complaints. 

Investigators and paramedics were expected to remain on scene for some time as they continued to survey the area. 

First published on October 19, 2023 / 3:56 PM

