Investigation underway after skeletal remains found near property in Loma Linda

An investigation is underway in San Bernardino County after skeletal remains were discovered on Sunday. 

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but at around 3:45 p.m., investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to a property in the 11400 block of San Timoteo Road in Loma Linda after the remains were found. 

"The identity and age of the remains has not been determined," investigators said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

First published on May 19, 2024 / 5:09 PM PDT

