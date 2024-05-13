Investigation underway after shooting in Perris

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Perris early Monday morning.

Circumstances surrounding the incident still remain unclear, but deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were called to a home near Albillo Loop and Palma Bonita Lane at around 9 a.m., according to a post on Instagram from the department.

In the hours since, a large law enforcement presence has remained in the area, with RSO officials setting up a control center in the middle of the street outside of the home.

Footage from the scene showed forensic detectives scouring the backyard of a home, where other investigators were taking photos.

"You don't expect anything like that to happen around here," said Edgar Garcia, who lives nearby. "So, when it does happen it's kinda surprising. I think that's why when I got up and I heard the loud bang, I did not expect it to be gunshots."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.