Investigation underway after shooting in Perris

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Perris early Monday morning. 

Circumstances surrounding the incident still remain unclear, but deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were called to a home near Albillo Loop and Palma Bonita Lane at around 9 a.m., according to a post on Instagram from the department. 

In the hours since, a large law enforcement presence has remained in the area, with RSO officials setting up a control center in the middle of the street outside of the home. 

Footage from the scene showed forensic detectives scouring the backyard of a home, where other investigators were taking photos. 

"You don't expect anything like that to happen around here," said Edgar Garcia, who lives nearby. "So, when it does happen it's kinda surprising. I think that's why when I got up and I heard the loud bang, I did not expect it to be gunshots."

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 6:41 PM PDT

