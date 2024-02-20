Investigation underway after shooting in North Hollywood leaves one dead
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in North Hollywood on Tuesday.
Officers were called to an area near Vanowen Street and Morse Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to Los Angeles Police Department.
Upon arrival, they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound to the forehead. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not yet been released.
Investigators say that they believe the shooting is gang-related.
Witnesses told police that they saw two people leaving the scene, but no further details were provided.
