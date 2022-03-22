Investigation underway after shooting in Fairfax District

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on La Brea Avenue Monday evening.

Reports of the shooting began just after 7:30 p.m. outside of the Sprouts Farmers Market in the area.

When authorities arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where their condition was unknown.

A suspect was also detained, and officers were waiting for a witness to identify the suspect, who was said to be a male.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.