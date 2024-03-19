Investigation underway after several pharmacies hit by burglars across LA County

Police are investigating a string of burglaries targeting Los Angeles County pharmacies overnight. At least four stores were hit in Highland Park, Reseda, Encino and Boyle Heights

Los Angeles Police Department investigators were called to Reseda Pharmacy in the 6900 block of Reseda Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. after learning of the burglary.

They arrived to find that multiple suspects had broken into the store and stolen an undisclosed amount of product from inside. All of the suspects had fled prior to the time they arrived.

Minutes later at 3:45 a.m., officers were also called to the Oakdale Pharmacy in the 5400 block of Balboa Boulevard in Encino, for reports of a different burglary. Again, they arrived to learn that multiple suspects had broken in before leaving with an unknown amount of merchandise.

Footage from the scene showed as pharmacy employees swept up the front door, which the suspects shattered to gain entry.

Officers were also called to Lorena Pharmacy, located at the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and S. Lorena Street in Boyle Heights, at around 4:30 a.m. after learning of another burglary. In this instance, they were told that two male suspects and two female suspects broke in and stole from the store.

York Discount Pharmacy, located in the 5800 block of York Boulevard in Highland Park, was also hit, police said. At least four male suspects broke in before taking off from the scene before investigators could arrive.

No arrests have been made in any of the instances and no suspect descriptions were available.

It remains unclear how much was taken from each of the pharmacies.