Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after pair of suspects rob elderly woman at Whittier home

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities were searching for at least two suspects after an elderly woman was robbed at her home in Whittier early Thursday morning. 

The home-invasion robbery reportedly occurred at around 12:30 a.m. at a residence on Spy Glass Hill Road, when a pair of suspects entered the woman's home and stole several items, including jewelry. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators believe that the woman was home alone at the time of the incident, and were unsure if the theft included any currency. 

There was no suspect information immediately available. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on May 26, 2022 / 11:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.