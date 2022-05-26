Investigation underway after pair of suspects rob elderly woman at Whittier home

Authorities were searching for at least two suspects after an elderly woman was robbed at her home in Whittier early Thursday morning.

The home-invasion robbery reportedly occurred at around 12:30 a.m. at a residence on Spy Glass Hill Road, when a pair of suspects entered the woman's home and stole several items, including jewelry.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators believe that the woman was home alone at the time of the incident, and were unsure if the theft included any currency.

There was no suspect information immediately available.