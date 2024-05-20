Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after man shot to death in South Gate

By Dean Fioresi

KCAL News

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in South Gate on Monday. 

Deputies were dispatched to the 2300 block of Firestone Boulevard after learning of the incident at around 1:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are not immediately known, but deputies arrived to find the man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. 

He has not yet been identified. 

Investigators were unable to provide information on either a motive or suspect in the incident. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

May 20, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

