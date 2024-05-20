Investigation underway after man shot to death in South Gate
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in South Gate on Monday.
Deputies were dispatched to the 2300 block of Firestone Boulevard after learning of the incident at around 1:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Circumstances surrounding the shooting are not immediately known, but deputies arrived to find the man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
He has not yet been identified.
Investigators were unable to provide information on either a motive or suspect in the incident.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.