Investigation underway after man shot to death at bar in Lancaster

By Dean Fioresi

An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a bar in Lancaster early Sunday morning. 

The shooting happened at around 1:50 a.m. at a bar in the 200 block of W. Pillsbury Street, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators. 

Paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Investigators did not provide information on the gunman or motive behind the shooting. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 5:23 PM PST

