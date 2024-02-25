Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after man is shot and killed in Compton

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Compton. 

The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of S. Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

"Upon arrival, the deputies were flagged down regarding a gunshot victim in the backyard of a residence. Deputies discovered the victim lying on the ground unresponsive, with apparent gunshot wounds to the upper torso," authorities said in a news release. 

The unidentified man died at the scene. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown at this time. Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 7:18 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.