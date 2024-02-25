Investigation underway after man is shot and killed in Compton

Authorities Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Compton.

The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of S. Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Upon arrival, the deputies were flagged down regarding a gunshot victim in the backyard of a residence. Deputies discovered the victim lying on the ground unresponsive, with apparent gunshot wounds to the upper torso," authorities said in a news release.

The unidentified man died at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown at this time. Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.